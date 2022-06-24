Innovation ROI: Advanced Observability Deployments Result in 60% More Product Releases

By Garth Fort, SVP and Chief Product Officer, Splunk

The pandemic-fueled rush of digital transformation accelerated the need for cloud adoption while compounding visibility and complexity challenges. Data with context is now even more essential for making effective business decisions, which is why observability has become a crucial element for success in all areas of business. Customers also tell us that security and observability are flip sides of the same coin, and we’re increasingly seeing both teams and toolchains converge around common goals.

Splunk examines the role visibility plays and its impact on business success in The State of Observability 2022. We surveyed 1,250 observability practitioners, managers and experts to understand current trends and determine the influence it has on achieving objectives.

We found that observability is a defining trait for successful businesses. Organizations with a strong observability practice detect and resolve problems faster and have dramatically lower costs associated with downtime.

Rate of Innovation is a Crucial Business Metric

Observability investments pay off in terms of agility and speed to market. That innovation ROI gives organizations a direct competitive advantage, enabling them to release products faster, generate new revenue streams and beat competitors to market. Observability leaders have launched 60 percent more products or revenue streams out of their application development teams in the last year compared to beginners — eight new launches to the beginners’ five.

Closely tied with innovation is digital transformation, referring to companies’ efforts to create better customer experiences and find efficiency of time, cost, and new customer insight and market strategies. The report found that observability leaders are more than two times as likely to report success in digital transformation efforts .

Digital transformation and the move to the cloud have enabled businesses to increase productivity and business benefits but, hybrid architecture and multi-cloud operations have also complicated many organizations’ cloud ecosystems.

Observability is a Competitive Advantage

Many factors that go into maintaining a successful business and remaining competitive in the market. Three of the most essential are the ability to bring products to market, identifying and resolving issues quickly and ensuring a positive customer experience.

When it comes to detecting and resolving problems, observability leaders were two times more likely to say they were able to detect problems in internal applications within minutes. Advanced observability deployments can cut downtime costs by 90 percent, saving over $20 million annually. Organizations with a more mature observability practice also reported a 69 percent better mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) for addressing unplanned downtime or performance degradation. All of which contribute to better, or in some cases, life saving customer response.

The Power of Observability

Observability continues to gain momentum and expand throughout IT organizations. It enables more collaborative relationships between development, operations and security and accelerates app development and deployment.

The push for digital transformation and the explosion of cloud platforms and applications, combined with constant market pressure to move faster continue to drive observability forward.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.