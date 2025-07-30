Onto Innovation (ONTO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Onto Innovation (ONTO) closed at $102.31, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment had gained 0.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Onto Innovation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.27, showcasing a 3.79% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $249.75 million, indicating a 3.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.13 per share and a revenue of $993.68 million, demonstrating changes of -3.93% and +0.64%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Onto Innovation should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. Currently, Onto Innovation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Onto Innovation is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.68, so one might conclude that Onto Innovation is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, ONTO's PEG ratio is currently 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Nanotechnology industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.66.

The Nanotechnology industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

