Onto Innovation reports Q3 EPS $1.34, consensus $1.32

Reports Q3 revenue $252M, consensus $250.8M. Michael Plisinski, CEO, commented, “The Onto Innovation (ONTO) team executed well in the third quarter setting quarterly records for inspection revenue as well as revenue from power semiconductor customers. We see demand for innovative process control solutions increasing in several end markets to support required yield targets. We are working hard to meet these demands through close customer collaborations and by leveraging our broader set of technologies and industry partnerships. The opening of the PACE lab is a great example of creating an environment where customers and partners can come together to solve challenges to the benefit of the industry.”

