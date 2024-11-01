Onto Innovation price target lowered to $230 from $245 at Needham

Needham lowered the firm’s price target on Onto Innovation (ONTO) to $230 from $245 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were slightly above estimates and the quarter would have been a decent beat-and-raise if not for a $10M shortfall in litho shipments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Looking into 2025, Onto management is the most bullish on DRAM, followed by advanced logic and AI packaging, the firm added.

