Innovation in Food Production Could be Worth Trillions. It Could Also Protect the World's Food Sources

The success of Beyond Meat (BYND) has made a lot of consumers more open to biological innovations in the food world. But that could be just the tip of the iceberg.

A report from the McKinsey Global Institute suggests biological innovation in agriculture, aquaculture, and food production fields could generate economic returns of up to $1.2 trillion over the next 10-20 years. That would increase the overall value of the global food and agribusiness industry by more than 20%.

Hunger was a worldwide crisis long before COVID-19, but the pandemic could be making things worse. In November, the United Nations World Food Program and the International Organization for Migration warned of an "unprecedented” threat to food security, due to economic downturns and movement restrictions. Innovations in food production could be the best defense against that threat.

Plant-based substitutes, whether they’re meat alternatives or dairy products such as soy or rice milk, have been one of the biggest recent revolutions in the food industry. The pandemic has accelerated the shift toward them, says Maria Mascaraque, industry manager, Food and Nutrition at Euromonitor International.

“Plant-based products have … benefited from the initial panic buying and stockpiling effect observed during lockdowns,” she said. “This has partly been driven by the shelf-stable nature of some of the milk alternatives and the frozen variants in meat analogues, but most importantly by disruptions in the supply chain. The meat industry faced shortages during the lockdowns in countries such as the U.S. due to virus infections in meat processing plants. This was a huge advantage for meat analogues that attracted first-time plant-based eaters during these times.”

Longer term, though, expect to see new types of plants and developed proteins that mimic meat and other products. Singapore recently approved the sale of Eat Just’s lab-grown chicken and the company’s plant-based eggs are already available widely. And alternative food proponents are eager to see how the CRISPR/Cas 9 gene editing tool, which won a Nobel Prize last year, can be used to speed up advancements in creating new forms of plant life.

“Plant breeding innovation is a critical part of our continuing efforts to contribute to sustainable food systems,” said Michael Keller, Secretary General of International Seed Foundation. “With the help of the latest breeding methods, plant breeding will be more than ever able to contribute to agriculture and food security.”

Forming new types of seeds might not be as exciting as realistic-tasting plant-based meat, but it can have much wider effects, resulting in more bountiful crops and reduced rot. In recent years, breeding methods have resulted in improved shelf life (and non-browning) in potatoes and mushrooms, improved starch quality in rice, corn and potatoes, drought tolerance in soybeans and virus and fungi resistance in a number of vegetables.

CRISPR innovations promise to move that forward, but they’re just starting to be explored. The first CRISPR-altered produce could begin appearing on U.S. grocery store shelves within the next 10 years. The likely first candidate for distribution is sweeter strawberries that have a longer shelf life.

DNA-sequencing devices are also being eyed as a way to protect the food supply and revolutionize existing food products. By utilizing genetic editing, scientists hope to (at some future point) breed dairy and beef cattle, as well as swine and poultry, that are more resistant to outbreaks.

Genetically-modified food products do face some uphill battles, though. Some 19 member states of the EU, including Austria, Hungary, France, Greece, Germany, and Luxembourg, have banned the cultivation of certain foods.

The U.S. is a big more lenient. The FDA, for example, in 2019 approved an application allowing the marketing of the AquAdvantage Salmon, an Atlantic salmon that has been genetically modified to reach an important growth point faster.

“The FDA is committed to supporting innovation and ensuring safety in the biotechnology space,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb in a statement. “We’re interested in the promise that newer technologies can have for bringing innovative products, such as these, to market while also helping to ensure they are safe and effective.”

Safety’s one factor. Price is another. An Impossible or Beyond Burger costs noticeably more than a meat-based burger these days. But many consumers have looked past price tags, assuming that plant-based food is healthier. Others have found themselves more willing to try new food innovations as they’ve been under stay-at-home orders.

And that experimentation could engender brand loyalty.

“News around the potential ability of pathogens to infect humans from an animal host … [has] put animal-sourced food in the spotlight for many who are deliberately avoiding these foods,” says Mascaraque. “Consumers who enjoyed the experience may stick to it.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.