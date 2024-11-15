News & Insights

Innovation Holdings Reports Strong Semi-Annual Results

November 15, 2024 — 01:54 am EST

Tenpo Innovation CO.,LTD. (JP:3484) has released an update.

Innovation Holdings CO.,LTD. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with net sales rising by 16.8% and operating profit up by 30.1% compared to the same period last year. The company also anticipates continued growth for the full year, forecasting further increases in revenue and earnings per share.

