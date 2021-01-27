Constellation Acquisition I, a blank check company targeting disruptive innovation, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Klaus Kleinfeld, who previously served as CEO of NEOM, Arconic, and Alcoa. He is joined by CFO Thomas Stapp, whose previous roles include serving as an Associate Partner at Bain & Company and a Principal at Oliver Wyman.



Constellation Acquisition I intends to focus on a target that is at the forefront of change in one of several rapidly changing segments of the global economy, leveraging its global network and presence across Europe and the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) to identify an attractive transaction. It plans to focus on businesses that have strong organic growth and allow for the leveraging of ESG as a value-driver, among other criteria.



Constellation Acquisition I plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CSTA.U. Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Innovation-focused SPAC Constellation Acquisition I prices $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

