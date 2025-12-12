Onto Innovation (ONTO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Onto Innovation (ONTO) ended the recent trading session at $156.36, demonstrating a -2.5% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.69%.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment's stock has climbed by 23.62% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Onto Innovation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.27, showcasing a 15.89% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $266.11 million, up 0.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.96 per share and revenue of $1 billion, which would represent changes of -7.12% and +1.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Onto Innovation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% higher. Onto Innovation currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Onto Innovation is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.33. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 32.33.

We can also see that ONTO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ONTO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Nanotechnology industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 6, this industry ranks in the top 3% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

