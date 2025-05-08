ONTO INNOVATION Earnings Results: $ONTO Reports Quarterly Earnings

ONTO INNOVATION ($ONTO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $1.51 per share, beating estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $266,610,000, missing estimates of $271,624,725 by $-5,014,725.

ONTO INNOVATION Insider Trading Activity

ONTO INNOVATION insiders have traded $ONTO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL P PLISINSKI (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $18,012,763 .

. SRINIVAS VEDULA (SVP, Customer Success) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,065 shares for an estimated $209,895 .

. MARK SLICER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $176,451

ONTO INNOVATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of ONTO INNOVATION stock to their portfolio, and 281 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ONTO INNOVATION Government Contracts

We have seen $3,623,423 of award payments to $ONTO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ONTO INNOVATION Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONTO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ONTO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $167.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $135.0 on 05/04/2025

on 05/04/2025 Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $200.0 on 03/28/2025

