Innovation Beverage receives largest shipment of bitters to date in the U.S.

Innovation Beverage Group (IBG) has received its largest shipment of Australian Bitters Company and BITTERTALES brands to serve its expanding distribution network. Recently, IBG announced that its Australian Bitters Company brand is now available nationwide through Sysco and is the first bitters to be sold by the global leader in foodservice distribution. IBG’s bitters brands are produced at its U.S. FDA and GMP certified facility in Australia and shipped worldwide.

