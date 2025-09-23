Innovation Beverage To Merge With BlockFuel Energy; Stock Surge In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Innovation Beverage Group Ltd. (IBG), on Tuesday, announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to merge with BlockFuel Energy Inc., a Texas-based company that combines oil and gas exploration with power generation to support bitcoin mining operations and high-performance data centers in North America.

Shares of Innovation Beverage Group are skyrocketing by around 268.46% higher at 1.3600 on the Nasdaq.

The deal is structured as a reverse triangular merger, with a newly formed Innovation Beverage Group subsidiary merging into BlockFuel Energy, leaving BlockFuel Energy as the surviving entity.

BlockFuel Energy owners would receive Innovation Beverage Group common stock equal to 90% of the issued and outstanding Innovation Beverage Group shares on a post-transaction basis.

Following the transaction, BlockFuel Energy CEO Daniel Joseph Lanskey is expected to become Chairman and CEO of Innovation Beverage Group, while current Innovation Beverage Group CEO Sahil Beri would become President of a new Australian beverage subsidiary and remain on Innovation Beverage Group's board for six months.

The company said that BlockFuel Energy has also signed an exclusive engagement with Needham & Co. as its investment banking partner.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.