Onto Innovation Appoints New Executive VP of Product Solutions

The latest announcement is out from Onto Innovation ( (ONTO) ).
The Company has appointed Mr. Ido Dolev as the new Executive Vice President of Product Solutions Group, effective December 1, 2024. With a rich background at KLA Corporation and Applied Materials, Mr. Dolev will oversee product solutions, including inspection and software. His compensation package includes a $450,000 salary, equity grants, and bonuses. He is relocating from Israel to the U.S. for this role.
