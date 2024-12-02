Onto Innovation Appoints New Executive VP of Product Solutions

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Onto Innovation ( (ONTO) ).

The Company has appointed Mr. Ido Dolev as the new Executive Vice President of Product Solutions Group, effective December 1, 2024. With a rich background at KLA Corporation and Applied Materials, Mr. Dolev will oversee product solutions, including inspection and software. His compensation package includes a $450,000 salary, equity grants, and bonuses. He is relocating from Israel to the U.S. for this role.

For an in-depth examination of ONTO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.