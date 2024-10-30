Innovatec Plans Strategic Moves in Sustainability Sector

Innovatec SpA (IT:INC) has released an update.

Innovatec S.p.A. is set to approve a new development plan for its Energy Efficiency and Renewables business unit, aiming to enhance its role in sustainability and environmental protection. This move is part of a strategic demerger to focus on the growing demand for sustainable solutions and circular economy practices.

