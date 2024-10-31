Innovatec Expands Share Capital Amid Green Focus

Innovatec SpA (IT:INC) has released an update.

Innovatec S.p.A., listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has concluded the first exercise period of its 2023-2026 warrants, resulting in the issuance of 2,135 new shares, slightly increasing its share capital. The company, focusing on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, continues to align with sustainable development goals, capitalizing on regulatory frameworks favoring environmentally friendly initiatives.

