News & Insights

Stocks

Innovatec Expands with Key WEEE Recycling Acquisition

December 03, 2024 — 03:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Innovatec SpA (IT:INC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Innovatec S.p.A. has completed the acquisition of five WEEE recycling plants through its subsidiary Haiki+, enhancing its presence in the circular economy sector. This strategic move aligns with Innovatec’s commitment to environmental sustainability and expanding its operations in waste management. The company is poised to leverage this acquisition for further growth opportunities in sustainable development.

For further insights into IT:INC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.