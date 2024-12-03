Innovatec Expands with Key WEEE Recycling Acquisition

Innovatec SpA (IT:INC) has released an update.

Innovatec S.p.A. has completed the acquisition of five WEEE recycling plants through its subsidiary Haiki+, enhancing its presence in the circular economy sector. This strategic move aligns with Innovatec’s commitment to environmental sustainability and expanding its operations in waste management. The company is poised to leverage this acquisition for further growth opportunities in sustainable development.

