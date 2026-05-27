INNOVATE Q1 Loss Narrows Y/Y on Infrastructure, AI Project Demand

Shares of INNOVATE Corp. VATE have gained 31.9% since the company reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2026. This compares to the S&P 500 Index’s 0.1% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has gained 25.9% compared with the S&P 500’s 5% rise.

INNOVATE reported first-quarter 2026 consolidated revenues of $364.8 million, up 33% from $274.2 million in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by strong performance in its Infrastructure segment.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders and participating preferred stockholders narrowed to $17.2 million, or $1.29 per share, from $24.8 million, or $1.89 per share, a year ago. Total Adjusted EBITDA surged 173.6% year over year to $19.7 million from $7.2 million. Gross profit rose to $53.5 million from $45.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

INNOVATE Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

INNOVATE Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | INNOVATE Corp. Quote

VATE’s Infrastructure Segment Drives Growth

The Infrastructure business, operated through DBM Global, remained the company’s largest contributor to revenues and profitability during the quarter. Segment revenues increased 35.1% year over year to $357.9 million, while Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $23 million from $16.7 million in the prior-year period.

Management attributed the growth primarily to increased activity in DBM Global’s commercial structural steel fabrication and erection operations tied to large construction projects. Net income attributable to INNOVATE from the segment improved to $9.3 million from $4.6 million a year ago.

DBM Global reported a first-quarter gross margin of 14.2%, down roughly 140 basis points year over year, though the Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.4% remained largely stable. Reported backlog stood at $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2026, while adjusted backlog, which includes awarded but unsigned contracts, remained at $1.8 billion.

Management highlighted continued demand tied to AI infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, energy systems and digital connectivity projects. During theearnings call executives said technology-related construction markets, particularly data centers and chip manufacturing facilities, continue to generate strong sales opportunities.

VATE’s Life Sciences Business Shows Regulatory Progress

The Life Sciences segment generated revenues of $1.6 million in the quarter, down 48.4% from $3.1 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting lower sales at R2 Technologies in North America. However, the segment’s Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $2 million from a loss of $8.7 million a year earlier.

R2 Technologies reported worldwide demand of $2.2 million during the quarter and exited the period with a backlog approaching 160 systems globally. Gross system sales outside North America rose 58.6% year over year, supported by continued international expansion, including a new distribution partnership in South Korea.

MediBeacon achieved a key milestone during the quarter after receiving CE mark approval in Europe for its Transdermal GFR Monitor and reusable sensor under the European Medical Device Regulation framework. Management also noted growing adoption among academic medical centers in the United States through the company’s Centers of Excellence early access program.

Executives discussed additional regulatory and clinical progress, including IDE approvals for the TGFR wireless sensor, ocular angiography studies and renal functional reserve evaluation programs. Management said MediBeacon is targeting additional approvals in Asia-Pacific markets later this year.

VATE’s Spectrum Segment Faces Advertising Headwinds

Spectrum revenues declined to $5.3 million from $6.2 million in the year-ago quarter due to continued softness in advertising demand and network cancellations. Segment Adjusted EBITDA fell to $0.7 million from $1.4 million a year earlier, while net loss widened to $6.5 million from $5.4 million.

Despite the weaker operating performance, management pointed to strategic progress across the business. INNOVATE said it filed more than 60 new license applications during the quarter aimed at expanding its national spectrum footprint and increasing population coverage. The company also relocated more than 25 Class A licenses into larger markets to strengthen strategic positioning ahead of potential future spectrum auctions.

Management added that collaborative trials with a major wireless carrier were successful, and discussions are ongoing for new market launches in the second half of 2026. The company also continues to seek FCC approval for proposed 5G broadcast conversions for low-power television stations.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure of VATE

As of March 31, 2026, INNOVATE held cash and cash equivalents of $134.6 million compared with $112.1 million at the end of 2025. Total principal indebtedness increased to $699 million from $687.2 million at year-end 2025, driven mainly by payment-in-kind interest accruals within the non-operating corporate and Life Sciences segments.

Management said the company continues to work with lenders on strategic alternatives as it seeks to improve its capital structure.

Other Developments at VATE

During the quarter, management disclosed that INNOVATE incurred expenses related to potential dispositions, contributing to higher SG&A expenses at the non-operating corporate segment. Executives also reiterated that the company continues evaluating strategic alternatives involving operating subsidiaries, though no transactions were announced during the quarter.

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