INNOVATE Corp. Supports DBM Global Inc. with $220 Million Credit Facility to Enhance Working Capital and Business Growth

DBM Global Inc. secures $220 million credit facility for debt repayment and working capital support, enhancing growth opportunities.

INNOVATE Corp. announced that its subsidiary, DBM Global Inc. (DBMG), has secured an amended credit agreement comprising an $85 million term loan and a $135 million revolving credit facility, totaling $220 million. This funding will be utilized to pay off existing debts and boost working capital, with the facility set to mature on May 20, 2030, and an option to increase the credit by an additional $50 million. DBMG's leadership expressed enthusiasm for the partnership with UMB Bank and noted that this financial flexibility would support ongoing growth, especially following the addition of over $500 million in new awards to its adjusted backlog in the previous quarter. The company operates in multiple sectors, including commercial and healthcare, and maintains a global presence.

Potential Positives

DBM Global Inc. secured an $85 million term loan and a $135 million revolving credit facility, enhancing its financial stability and liquidity.

The Credit Facility will fully repay existing debt obligations, which can improve the company's balance sheet and reduce interest expenses.

The facility includes an accordion feature allowing for potential expansion by an additional $50 million, providing further financial flexibility for growth.

DBM Global added over $500 million in new awards to their adjusted backlog last quarter, indicating strong business performance and future revenue potential.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a significant new credit facility may signal that DBM Global Inc. (a subsidiary of INNOVATE) is experiencing financial pressure, which could raise concerns among investors regarding long-term financial stability.

The acknowledgment of forward-looking statements and the cautionary note regarding uncertainties may indicate potential volatility in the company's performance, creating apprehension among stakeholders.

FAQ

What is the new credit facility amount for DBM Global Inc.?

DBM Global Inc. has secured an $85 million term loan and a $135 million revolving credit facility, totaling $220 million.

Who is providing the credit facility for DBM Global Inc.?

The credit facility is provided by a syndicate led by UMB Bank, N.A.

How will DBM Global use the new credit facility?

The funds will be used to repay existing debt obligations and to provide additional working capital capacity.

What advantages does the credit facility offer DBM Global?

The credit facility provides long-term flexibility and sufficient liquidity to support working capital requirements for the Company.

Is this credit facility a positive sign for INNOVATE Corp's future?

Yes, the credit facility supports DBM Global's anticipated growth and new awards, indicating optimism for INNOVATE Corp's future.

$VATE Insider Trading Activity

$VATE insiders have traded $VATE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VATE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL VOIGT (Interim CEO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $99,500

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) (“INNOVATE” or the “Company”) announced today that DBM Global Inc. (“DBMG”), has entered into an amended and restated credit agreement that provides for an $85 million term loan and a $135 million revolving credit facility (the “Credit Facility”), which will be used to fully repay DBMG’s existing debt obligations and provide additional working capital capacity.





The Credit Facility from a syndicate led by UMB Bank, N.A. provides for senior secured debt in the total amount of $220 million and is set to mature on May 20, 2030. The facility also contains an accordion feature to increase the allowable size of the credit facility by an additional $50 million.





“We are excited to continue our outstanding relationship with our banking partners at UMB and this provides us with sufficient liquidity to support the working capital requirements for our platform of companies,” said Rustin Roach, Chairman and CEO of DBMG.





“The Credit Facility will provide DBMG with long-term flexibility,” said Paul Voigt, INNOVATE’s interim CEO. “DBMG added over $500 million in new awards to their adjusted backlog last quarter. We continue to be optimistic for the remainder of the year and this Credit Facility will help support continued growth.”







About INNOVATE







INNOVATE Corp. is a portfolio of best-in-class assets in three key areas of the new economy – Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum. Dedicated to stakeholder capitalism, INNOVATE employs approximately 3,100 people across its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit:



www.INNOVATECorp.com



.







About DBM Global Inc.







DBMG is focused on delivering world class, sustainable value to its clients through a highly collaborative portfolio of companies which provide better designs, more efficient construction, and superior asset management solutions. The Company offers integrated steel construction services from a single source and professional services which include design-assist, design-build, engineering, detailing, BIM co-ordination, steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, rebar detailing, advanced field erection, project management, and state-of-the-art steel management systems. Major market segments include commercial, healthcare, convention centers, stadiums, gaming and hospitality, mixed use and retail, industrial, public works, bridges, transportation, and international projects. The Company, which is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has operations in United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, the Philippines and the United Kingdom.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, such as DBMG’s anticipated performance and working capital needs for the operations under the new credit facility and loan agreement. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that INNOVATE’s actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Factors that could cause INNOVATE’s actual expectations to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include DBMG’s working capital needs and ability to perform under the new credit facility and loan agreement and the other factors under the heading “Risk Factors” set forth in INNOVATE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by INNOVATE’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings are available on our website or at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. INNOVATE undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent developments, events, or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







Investor Contact:







Solebury Strategic Communications





Anthony Rozmus







ir@innovatecorp.com







(212) 235-2691



