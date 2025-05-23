INNOVATE Corp. Reports $5.5 Million Cash Dividend Distribution from DBM Global Inc.

INNOVATE Corp. announces a $5.5 million cash dividend from subsidiary DBM Global Inc. for stockholders on June 16, 2025.

DBM Global Inc. will distribute a cash dividend of approximately $5.5 million, providing financial returns to its stockholders.

INNOVATE Corp. expects to receive approximately $5 million from the dividend payout as the largest stockholder of DBMG.

The press release highlights INNOVATE's ongoing commitment to stakeholder capitalism by sharing profits with its subsidiary's stockholders.

INNOVATE's stockholders are excluded from receiving the $5.5 million cash dividend, which may lead to dissatisfaction among them.

The announcement focuses primarily on DBMG's dividend payment rather than INNOVATE's performance or strategic initiatives, which could imply a lack of significant developments within INNOVATE itself.

Forward-looking statements caution investors about potential risks and uncertainties, suggesting a lack of confidence in future performance.

What is the cash dividend amount DBM Global Inc. is paying?

DBM Global Inc. will pay a cash dividend of approximately $5.5 million, or $1.42 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 2, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the cash dividend?

Only stockholders of DBM Global Inc. are eligible; INNOVATE’s individual stockholders will not receive the dividend.

How much of the dividend will INNOVATE receive?

As the largest stockholder of DBMG, INNOVATE expects to receive approximately $5 million of the total dividend payout.

What services does DBM Global Inc. provide?

DBM Global Inc. offers integrated steel construction services, including design, engineering, fabrication, and project management solutions.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) (“INNOVATE” or the “Company”) announced today that DBM Global Inc. (“DBMG”), a family of companies providing fully integrated steel construction services, and an operating subsidiary of INNOVATE, will pay a cash dividend of approximately $5.5 million, or $1.42 per share, on June 16, 2025 to DBMG’s stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025. As the largest stockholder of DBMG, INNOVATE expects to receive approximately $5 million of the total $5.5 million dividend payout. INNOVATE’s individual stockholders are not eligible to receive the cash dividend.







INNOVATE Corp. is a portfolio of best-in-class assets in three key areas of the new economy – Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum. Dedicated to stakeholder capitalism, INNOVATE employs approximately 3,100 people across its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit:



www.INNOVATECorp.com



DBMG is focused on delivering world-class, sustainable value to its clients through a highly collaborative portfolio of companies which provide better designs, more efficient construction, and superior asset management solutions. The Company offers integrated steel construction services from a single source and professional services which include design-assist, design-build, engineering, detailing, BIM co-ordination, steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, rebar detailing, advanced field erection, project management, and state-of-the-art steel management systems. Major market segments include commercial, healthcare, convention centers, stadiums, gaming and hospitality, mixed use and retail, industrial, public works, bridges, transportation, and international projects. The Company, which is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has operations in United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, the Philippines and the United Kingdom.







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, such as DBMG’s payment of a cash dividend. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that INNOVATE’s actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Factors that could cause INNOVATE’s actual expectations to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include DBMG’s payment of a cash dividend and the other factors under the heading “Risk Factors” set forth in INNOVATE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by INNOVATE’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings are available on our website or at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. INNOVATE undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent developments, events, or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







Solebury Strategic Communications





Anthony Rozmus







ir@innovatecorp.com







(212) 235-2691



