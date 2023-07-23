News & Insights

INNOVATE Corp CEO Wayne Barr Passes Away; Names Suzi Herbst Interim CEO

July 23, 2023 — 09:54 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) said that Wayne Barr, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, passed away on July 22, 2023.

The company has appointed Chief Operating Officer Suzi Herbst as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Avram Glazer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wayne Barr. Wayne was an outstanding colleague and friend, and he will be greatly missed. On behalf of all of INNOVATE's employees and the Board of Directors, I extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Barr family."

