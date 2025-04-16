INNOVATE Corp. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

INNOVATE Corp. will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

INNOVATE Corp. announced that it will release its first-quarter financial results for 2025 on May 6, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, operations, and strategy, available both via phone and live broadcast on its Investor Relations website. Interested participants should register in advance, and a replay of the call will be accessible shortly after it concludes. INNOVATE Corp. focuses on assets in Infrastructure, Life Sciences, and Spectrum, employing around 3,100 people across its subsidiaries.

Potential Positives

INNOVATE Corp. is set to release its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The company will host anearnings conference callon the same day, enhancing engagement with investors and analysts.

The financial results release and conference call demonstrate a commitment to clear communication regarding operational performance and corporate strategy.

Potential Negatives

The timing of the earnings release, scheduled for after market close, may signal that the company anticipates negative market reactions or poor performance results that could lead to declined investor confidence.

Failure to provide any preliminary financial guidance or insights ahead of theearnings callmay leave investors uncertain about the company's financial health and future outlook.

Highlighting only the conference call details without addressing any specific achievements or strategic initiatives in the release may indicate a lack of substantive positive developments within the company.

FAQ

When will INNOVATE Corp. release its Q1 2025 financial results?

INNOVATE Corp. will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is theearnings conference callon May 6, 2025?

Theearnings conference callwill begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 6, 2025.

How can I access the liveearnings conference call

The live call can be accessed via INNOVATE’s Investor Relations website at www.innovate-ir.com.

What are the dial-in numbers for the conference call?

Domestic Dial-In: 1-877-704-4453, International Dial-In: 1-201-389-0920.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the call until May 20, 2025.

$VATE Insider Trading Activity

$VATE insiders have traded $VATE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VATE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL VOIGT (Interim CEO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $99,500

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) (“INNOVATE” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, after market close. The Company will host anearnings conference callreviewing these results, its operations and strategy on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.





Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through INNOVATE’s Investor Relations website at



www.innovate-ir.com



. To listen to the live call, please go to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the “Investor Relations” portion of the INNOVATE website.







Conference Call Details









Live Call







Domestic Dial-In: 1-877-704-4453





Toll/International: 1-201-389-0920







Conference Replay*







Domestic Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921





Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671





Conference Number: 13753315





*Available approximately three hours after the end of the conference call through May 20, 2025.







About INNOVATE







INNOVATE Corp. is a portfolio of best-in-class assets in three key areas of the new economy – Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum. Dedicated to stakeholder capitalism, INNOVATE employs approximately 3,100 people across its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit:



www.INNOVATECorp.com



.







Investor Contact:







Solebury Strategic Communications





Anthony Rozmus







ir@innovatecorp.com







(212) 235-2691



