InnovAge (INNV) Surges 8.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV shares ended the last trading session 8.6% higher at $5.55. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.3% gain over the past four weeks.

InnovAge Holding Corp. scored a strong price increase, on investors’ optimism surrounding its impending fiscal 2026 first-quarter financial results, which is expected to release next month. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter revenue suggests a growth of 9.6% year over year, while earnings are projected to jump 125%. Building on a strong fiscal 2025 performance, InnovAge is likely to maintain its momentum this year through continued financial discipline, clinical performance and compliance execution.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +125%. Revenues are expected to be $224.83 million, up 9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For InnovAge, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 100% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on INNV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

InnovAge belongs to the Zacks Medical Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS, closed the last trading session 0.7% lower at $120.87. Over the past month, WGS has returned -1.8%.

GENEDX HOLDINGS' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -4.7% over the past month to $0.28. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +600%. GENEDX HOLDINGS currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.