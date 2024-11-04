News & Insights

InnovAge Holding Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments

November 04, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

The latest update is out from InnovAge Holding ( (INNV) ).

InnovAge Holding Corp. has appointed Michael Scarbrough as its new President and Chief Operating Officer, effective November 4, 2024, succeeding Christine Bent, who will now serve as a Senior Advisor. Scarbrough, with over 30 years of experience in healthcare, will focus on enhancing InnovAge’s strategic priorities, leveraging his extensive operational expertise. Additionally, Maria Lozzano has been promoted to President of Pharmacy Services, further strengthening the leadership team as InnovAge continues to evolve its healthcare service offerings for seniors.

