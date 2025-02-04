InnovAge Holding Corp. Reports Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth but Increased Losses

InnovAge Holding Corp. reports Q2 2025 financial results with increased revenues but higher net loss compared to prior year.

Quiver AI Summary

InnovAge Holding Corp. reported its fiscal second-quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2024, noting a 10.6% increase in total revenues to $209 million from $189 million in the same quarter last year. Despite this growth, the company experienced a significant loss before income taxes of $13.5 million, a 261% increase from a loss of $3.7 million in the previous year, resulting in a net loss of $13.5 million compared to $3.8 million in Q2 2024. The adjusted EBITDA decreased to $5.9 million, down from $6.9 million a year prior, with a margin of 2.8%. InnovAge's participant census grew to approximately 7,480, and the company ended the quarter with $46.1 million in cash and equivalents, alongside $78.3 million in debt. The company reaffirmed its full year 2025 financial guidance, projecting total revenues between $815 million and $865 million and confirming its commitment to providing high-quality care for seniors.

Potential Positives

Total revenue of $209.0 million increased approximately 10.6% compared to the same period last year, indicating strong growth in financial performance.

The census of participants grew to approximately 7,480, up from 6,780 in the same quarter a year prior, demonstrating increased engagement and service capacity.

CEO Patrick Blair emphasized a commitment to exceptional care and value for stakeholders, suggesting a positive outlook for operational strategies and stakeholder relations.

The company ended the quarter with $46.1 million in cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments, indicating a stable liquidity position.

Potential Negatives

Net loss increased significantly from $3.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year to $13.5 million, indicating deteriorating financial performance.

Loss Before Income Taxes grew by approximately 261%, suggesting escalating financial difficulties.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased from $6.9 million in the prior year to $5.9 million, reflecting a decline in operational efficiency.

FAQ

What are InnovAge's financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025?

InnovAge reported total revenues of $209 million, a 10.6% increase from the previous year, with a net loss of $13.5 million.

How did the net loss margin change in the second quarter of fiscal 2025?

The net loss margin increased to 6.5%, up 4.5 percentage points compared to the same quarter last year.

What factors affected InnovAge's Loss Before Income Taxes?

Loss Before Income Taxes rose to $13.5 million, a substantial increase due to rising operational costs and expenses.

What is InnovAge’s expected financial guidance for the full fiscal year 2025?

InnovAge expects total revenues between $815 million and $865 million, with census projections of 7,300 to 7,750 participants.

When will InnovAge host its financial results conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the day of the release, February 4, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INNV Insider Trading Activity

$INNV insiders have traded $INNV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INNV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLE DAMATO (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,553 shares for an estimated $81,995.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INNV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $INNV stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DENVER, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024.





“Our second quarter results reflect the meaningful progress we are making to strengthen the business, drive top-line growth and margin improvement,” said CEO Patrick Blair. “We are entering calendar year 2025 with positive momentum while remaining unwavering in our commitment to delivering exceptional high quality care and creating meaningful value for participants, caregivers, regulatory partners, and our investors.”









Financial Results



















Three Months Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts























Total revenues





$





208,999













$





188,898













Loss Before Income Taxes









(13,457





)













(3,728





)









Net Loss









(13,491





)













(3,821





)









Net Loss margin





(6.5)%









(2.0)%





























Net Loss Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp.









(13,221





)













(3,447





)









Net Loss per share - basic and diluted





$





(0.10





)









$





(0.03





)





























Center-level Contribution Margin



(1)







$





37,065













$





33,613













Adjusted EBITDA



(1)







$





5,869













$





6,900













Adjusted EBITDA margin



(1)











2.8





%













3.7





%

















































Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Performance











Total revenue of $209.0 million, increased approximately 10.6% compared to $188.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Total revenue of $209.0 million, increased approximately 10.6% compared to $188.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Loss Before Income Taxes of $13.5 million increased approximately 261.0%, compared to a Loss Before Income Taxes of $3.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Loss Before Income Taxes of $13.5 million increased approximately 261.0%, compared to a Loss Before Income Taxes of $3.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Loss Before Income Taxes as a percent of revenue was 6.4%, an increase of 4.4 percentage points compared to Loss Before Income Tax as a percent of revenue of 2.0% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Loss Before Income Taxes as a percent of revenue was 6.4%, an increase of 4.4 percentage points compared to Loss Before Income Tax as a percent of revenue of 2.0% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Center-level Contribution Margin



(1)



of $37.1 million, increased 10.3% compared to $33.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Center-level Contribution Margin of $37.1 million, increased 10.3% compared to $33.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Center-level Contribution Margin



(1)



as a percent of revenue of 17.7%, decreased 0.1 percentage points compared to 17.8% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Center-level Contribution Margin as a percent of revenue of 17.7%, decreased 0.1 percentage points compared to 17.8% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Net loss of $13.5 million, compared to net loss of $3.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Net loss of $13.5 million, compared to net loss of $3.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Net loss margin of 6.5%, an increase of 4.5 percentage points compared to a net loss margin of 2.0% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Net loss margin of 6.5%, an increase of 4.5 percentage points compared to a net loss margin of 2.0% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Net loss attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. of $13.2 million, or a loss of $0.10 per share, compared to net loss of $3.4 million, or a loss of $0.03 per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Net loss attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. of $13.2 million, or a loss of $0.10 per share, compared to net loss of $3.4 million, or a loss of $0.03 per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



of $5.9 million, a decrease of $1.0 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 million, a decrease of $1.0 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



margin of 2.8%, a decrease of 0.9 percentage points compared to 3.7% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.8%, a decrease of 0.9 percentage points compared to 3.7% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Census of approximately 7,480 participants compared to 6,780 participants in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Census of approximately 7,480 participants compared to 6,780 participants in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024



Ended the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 with $46.1 million in cash and cash equivalents plus $40.8 million in short-term investments, and $78.3 million in debt on the balance sheet, representing debt under the Company’s senior secured term loan, convertible term loan and finance leases











(1)



Center-level Contribution Margin and Center-level Contribution Margin as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Effective for the year ended June 30, 2024 and going forward, the Company has revised its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and has recast the presentation for each of the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 to conform to the current presentation. For more details and for a definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated, see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures.”











Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Guidance









Based on information as of today, February 4, 2025, InnovAge is confirming the following financial guidance.















Low













High

















dollars in millions











Census









7,300













7,750









Total Member Months



(1)











86,000













89,000





























Total revenues





$





815









$





865









Adjusted EBITDA



(2)







$





24









$





31





































Expected results and estimates may be impacted by factors outside the Company’s control, and actual results may be materially different from this guidance. See “Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor” herein.









(1)



We define Total Member Months as the total number of participants as of period end multiplied by the number of months within a year in which each participant was enrolled in our program. Management believes this is a useful metric as it more precisely tracks the number of participants the Company serves throughout the year.











(2)



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measure. The Company is unable to provide guidance for net loss or a reconciliation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. The Company’s inability to do so is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including variations in effective tax rate, expenses to be incurred for acquisition activities and other one-time or exceptional items.











Conference Call









The Company will host a conference call this afternoon at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website,



https://investor.innovage.com



. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for a limited time. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (



registration link



), for dialing instructions and a unique access pin. We encourage participants to dial into the call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.









About InnovAge









InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors — “win.” As of December 31, 2024, InnovAge served approximately 7,480 participants across 20 centers in six states.



https://www.innovage.com



.









Investor Contact:









Ryan Kubota







rkubota@innovage.com











Media Contact:









Lara Hazenfield







lhazenfield@innovage.com











Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor









This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding quarterly or annual financial guidance; financial outlook, including future revenues and future earnings; the viability of our growth strategy including our ability or expectations to increase the number of participants we serve, to build and/or open de novo centers, or to identify and execute tuck-in acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships; our ability to control costs, mitigate the effects of elevated expenses, expand our payor capabilities, implement clinical value and operational value initiatives and strengthen enterprise functions; our expectations with respect to audits, post-sanction work, legal proceedings and government investigations and actions; relationships and discussions with regulatory agencies; our ability to effectively implement operational excellence as a provider across all our centers; reimbursement and regulatory developments; market developments; new services; integration activities; industry and market opportunity; and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.





Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control and may cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially include, among others, the following: (i) the viability of our growth strategy, including our ability to obtain licenses to open our de novo centers in Downey and Bakersfield, California, and our ability to ramp up our de novo centers in Florida; (ii) our ability to identify and successfully complete acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships; (iii) our ability to attract new participants and retain existing participants; (iv) the impact on our business from ongoing macroeconomic related challenges, including labor shortages, labor competition and inflation; (v) inspections, reviews, audits, and investigations under the federal and state government programs, including any corrective action and adverse findings thereunder; (vi) legal proceedings, enforcement actions and litigation malpractice and privacy disputes, which are costly to defend; (vii) under our PACE contracts, we assume all of the risk that the cost of providing services will exceed our compensation; (viii) the dependence of our revenues upon a limited number of government payors; (ix) the risk that our submissions to government payors may contain inaccurate or unsupportable information, including regarding risk adjustment scores of participants, subjecting us to repayment obligations or penalties; and (x) the impact on our business of renegotiation, non-renewal or termination of capitation agreements with government payors.





Forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We advise you to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and to review our risk factors and other disclosures included in the reports we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.









Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is also reporting Center-level Contribution Margin, Center-level Contribution Margin as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental measures of operating performance monitored by management that are not defined under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) before income taxes margin, net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, as applicable, as determined by GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are appropriate measures of operating performance because the metrics eliminate the impact of certain expenses that, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, do not relate to our ongoing business performance, allowing us to more effectively evaluate our core operating performance and trends from period to period. We believe that these non-GAAP measures help investors and analysts in comparing our results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, including net income (loss) before taxes, net income (loss) before taxes margin, net income (loss), and net income (loss) margin.





The Company’s management uses Center-level Contribution Margin as the measure for assessing performance of its operating segments. For purpose of evaluating Center-level Contribution Margin on a center-by-center basis, we do not allocate our sales and marketing expense or corporate, general and administrative expenses across our centers. We define Center-level Contribution Margin as total revenues less external provider costs and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization, which includes all medical and pharmacy costs.





In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by the types of items excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA varies from others in our industry. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest expense, net, other investment income, depreciation and amortization, and provision (benefit) for income tax as well as addbacks for non-recurring expenses or exceptional items, including charges relating to management equity compensation, litigation costs and settlement, M&A diligence, transaction and integration, business optimization, electronic medical record (“EMR”) implementation, impairment of right-of-use (“ROU”) asset and construction in progress and loss on minority equity interest investment. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of our total revenue. Effective for the year ended June 30, 2024, and going forward, the Company has revised its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA to no longer exclude de novo center development costs and to reflect the impact of other investment income. The presentation for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 has been recast to conform to the current presentation. For a full reconciliation of Center-level Contribution Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to the most closely comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the attachment to this earnings release.





Schedule 1







InnovAge









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

















December 31,









2024













June 30,









2024













Assets

























Current Assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





46,078













$





56,946













Short-term investments









40,775

















45,833













Restricted cash









13

















14













Accounts receivable, net of allowance ($756 – December 31, 2024 and $6,729 – June 30, 2024)









49,759

















48,106













Prepaid expenses









28,003

















18,919













Income tax receivable









3,324

















3,324













Total current assets









167,952

















173,142















Noncurrent Assets























Property and equipment, net









179,024

















193,022













Operating lease assets









25,293

















28,416













Investments









2,645

















2,645













Deposits and other









5,713

















5,949













Goodwill









139,949

















139,949













Other intangible assets, net









4,208

















4,538













Total noncurrent assets









356,832

















374,519













Total assets





$





524,784













$





547,661















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities























Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





58,048













$





55,459













Reported and estimated claims









59,268

















55,404













Due to Medicaid and Medicare









13,857

















15,197













Current portion of long-term debt









3,795

















3,795













Current portion of finance lease obligations









5,246

















4,599













Current portion of operating lease obligations









4,759

















4,145













Total current liabilities









144,973

















138,599















Noncurrent Liabilities























Deferred tax liability, net









7,896

















7,460













Finance lease obligations









8,965

















12,743













Operating lease obligations









23,849

















26,275













Other noncurrent liabilities









1,353

















1,298













Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs









59,795

















61,478













Total liabilities









246,831

















247,853















Commitments and Contingencies

























Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests











21,611

















22,200















Stockholders’ Equity























Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024; 136,395,383 issued and 135,349,150 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 136,152,858 issued and 136,116,299 outstanding as of June 30, 2024









136

















136













Treasury stock at cost, 1,046,233 and 36,559 shares as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively









(6,092





)













(179





)









Additional paid-in capital









340,874

















337,615













Retained deficit









(86,461





)













(68,311





)









Total InnovAge Holding Corp.









248,457

















269,261













Noncontrolling interests









7,885

















8,347













Total stockholders’ equity









256,342

















277,608













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





524,784













$





547,661

















































Schedule 2







InnovAge









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES AND PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED)

















Three Months Ended December 31,













Six Months Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Revenues







































Capitation revenue





$





208,674













$





188,561













$





413,474













$





370,734













Other service revenue









325

















337

















667

















648













Total revenues









208,999

















188,898

















414,141

















371,382















Expenses







































External provider costs









107,873

















100,964

















215,087

















200,322













Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization









64,061

















54,321

















127,447

















109,570













Sales and marketing









7,704

















5,859

















14,196

















11,237













Corporate, general and administrative









28,103

















25,249

















55,638

















54,197













Depreciation and amortization









5,319

















4,290

















10,730

















8,559













Impairment of right-of-use asset and construction in progress









8,495

















—

















8,495

















—













Total expenses









221,555

















190,683

















431,593

















383,885















Operating Loss











(12,556





)













(1,785





)













(17,452





)













(12,503





)















































Other Income (Expense)







































Interest expense, net









(760





)













(935





)













(1,408





)













(1,596





)









Other income (expense)









(157





)













874

















80

















1,517













Gain (loss) on equity method investment









16

















(1,882





)













16

















(1,882





)









Total other expense









(901





)













(1,943





)













(1,312





)













(1,961





)











Loss Before Income Taxes











(13,457





)













(3,728





)













(18,764





)













(14,464





)











Provision for Income Taxes











34

















93

















437

















319















Net Loss











(13,491





)













(3,821





)













(19,201





)













(14,783





)









Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









(270





)













(374





)













(1,051





)













(1,032





)











Net Loss Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp.







$





(13,221





)









$





(3,447





)









$





(18,150





)









$





(13,751





)















































Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic











135,439,668

















135,887,613

















135,604,751

















135,839,007















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted











135,439,668

















135,887,613

















135,604,751

















135,839,007



















































Net loss per share - basic







$





(0.10





)









$





(0.03





)









$





(0.13





)









$





(0.10





)











Net loss per share - diluted







$





(0.10





)









$





(0.03





)









$





(0.13





)









$





(0.10





)













































































Schedule 3







InnovAge









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

















For the Six Months Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Operating Activities























Net loss





$





(19,201





)









$





(14,783





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities





















Gain (loss) on disposal of assets









15

















(21





)









Provision for uncollectible accounts









524

















2,881













Depreciation and amortization









10,730

















8,559













Operating lease rentals









3,107

















2,346













Impairment of right-of-use asset and construction in progress









8,495

















—













Amortization of deferred financing costs









215

















215













Stock-based compensation









4,035

















3,589













Loss on minority equity interest investment









—

















1,882













Deferred income taxes









437

















319













Other, net









709

















9













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions





















Accounts receivable, net









(2,176





)













(21,430





)









Prepaid expenses









(9,084





)













3,014













Deposits and other









(629





)













(1,396





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses









2,717

















(2,245





)









Reported and estimated claims









3,864

















4,137













Due to Medicaid and Medicare









(1,340





)













1,122













Operating lease liabilities









(3,181





)













(2,362





)









Deferred revenue









—

















(28,115





)









Net cash used in operating activities









(763





)













(42,279





)











Investing Activities























Purchases of property and equipment









(3,543





)













(4,157





)









Purchases of short-term investments









(1,147





)













(1,179





)









Proceeds from sale of short-term investments









6,300

















3,000













Acquisition of business









—

















(23,916





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









1,610

















(26,252





)











Financing Activities























Payments for finance lease obligations









(3,130





)













(2,107





)









Principal payments on long-term debt









(1,898





)













(1,897





)









Repurchase of equity securities









(5,912





)













—













Taxes paid related to net settlements of stock-based compensation awards









(776





)













(634





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(11,716





)













(4,638





)































DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH











(10,869





)













(73,169





)











CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD











56,960

















127,265















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD







$





46,091













$





54,096



































Supplemental Cash Flows Information























Interest paid





$





2,305













$





1,254













Income taxes paid





$





1













$





—













Property and equipment included in accounts payable





$





161













$





470













Property and equipment purchased under finance leases





$





—













$





113

















































Schedule 4







InnovAge









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES









(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)









Adjusted EBITDA

















Three months ended December 31,













Six months ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023











































Net loss





$





(13,491





)









$





(3,821





)









$





(19,201





)









$





(14,783





)









Interest expense, net









760

















935

















1,408

















1,596













Other investment income



(a)











141

















(871





)













(95





)













(1,198





)









Depreciation and amortization









5,319

















4,290

















10,730

















8,559













Provision for income tax









34

















93

















437

















319













Stock-based compensation









1,873

















1,766

















4,035

















3,589













Litigation costs and settlement



(b)











1,405

















198

















4,464

















1,905













M&A diligence, transaction and integration



(c)











1,275

















284

















1,380

















174













Business optimization



(d)











58

















774

















693

















2,933













EMR implementation



(e)











—

















1,370

















—

















3,304













Impairment of right-of-use asset and construction in progress



(f)











8,495

















—

















8,495

















—













Loss on minority equity interest



(g)











—

















1,882

















—

















1,882













Adjusted EBITDA





$





5,869













$





6,900













$





12,346













$





8,280

















































Net loss margin





(6.4)%









(2.0)%









(4.6)%









(4.0)%









Adjusted EBITDA margin









2.8





%













3.7





%













3.0





%













2.2





%









_______________________









(a)





Reflects investment income related to short-term investments included in our consolidated statement of operations. Effective for the year ended June 30, 2024 and going forward, the Company has revised the calculation for Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the impact of investment income. The presentation for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 has been recast to reflect the impact of other investment income.









(b)





Reflects charges/(credits) related to litigation by stockholders, litigation related to de novo center, and civil investigative demands. Refer to Note 9, “Commitments and Contingencies” to our condensed consolidated financial statements contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for more information regarding litigation by stockholders and civil investigative demands. Costs reflected consist of litigation costs considered one-time in nature and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy.









(c)





Reflects charges related to M&A transaction and integrations. The presentation for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 has been recast to no longer exclude de novo center development costs.









(d)





Reflects charges related to business optimization initiatives. Such charges relate to one-time investments in projects designed to enhance our technology and compliance systems and improve and support the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, this primarily includes costs related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies. For the six months ended December 31, 2024, this includes (i) $0.4 million of costs associated with organizational restructure and (ii) $0.3 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, this includes (i) $0.4 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities and (ii) $0.4 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies. For the six months ended December 31,2023, this includes (i) $2.2 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities, (ii) $0.3 million of costs associated with organizational restructure, and (iii) $0.4 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies.









(e)





Reflects non-recurring expenses relating to the implementation of a new EMR vendor.









(f)





Reflects impairment charges related to ROU asset and construction in progress related to halting developments to a previously planned de novo center in Louisville, Kentucky that the Company is no longer pursuing.









(g)





Reflects impairment charges related to our minority equity interest in Jetdoc, Inc.







































Three months ended





September 30,





















2024



























Net loss





$





(5,710





)









Interest expense, net









1,243













Other investment income



(a)











(831





)









Depreciation and amortization









5,410













Provision (benefit) for income tax









404













Stock-based compensation









2,161













Litigation costs and settlement



(b)











3,059













M&A diligence, transaction and integration



(c)











105













Business optimization



(d)











635













Adjusted EBITDA





$





6,476

























Net loss margin





(2.8)%









Adjusted EBITDA margin









3.2





%









_______________________









(a)





Reflects investment income related to short-term investments included in our consolidated statement of operations. Effective for the year ended June 30, 2024 and going forward, the Company has revised the calculation for Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the impact of investment income. The presentation for the three months ended September 30, 2023 has been recast to reflect the impact of other investment income.









(b)





Reflects charges/(credits) related to litigation by stockholders, litigation related to de novo center, and civil investigative demands. Refer to Note 9, “Commitments and Contingencies” to our condensed consolidated financial statements for more information regarding litigation by stockholders and civil investigative demands. Costs reflected consist of litigation costs considered one-time in nature and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy.









(c)





Reflects charges related to M&A transaction and integrations. The presentation for the three months ended September 30, 2024 no longer excludes de novo center development costs.









(d)





Reflects charges related to business optimization initiatives. Such charges related to one-time investments in projects designed to enhance our technology and compliance systems and improve and support the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, this includes (i) $0.4 million of costs associated with organizational restructure and (ii) $0.2 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies.























Center-Level Contribution Margin

















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













Three Months Ended December 31, 2023













(In thousands)









PACE













All other







(a)















Totals













PACE













All other







(a)















Totals











Capitation revenue





$





208,674













$





—













$





208,674













$





188,561













$





—













$





188,561













Other service revenue









77

















248

















325

















68

















269

















337













Total revenues









208,751

















248

















208,999

















188,629

















269

















188,898













External provider costs









107,873

















—

















107,873

















100,964

















—

















100,964













Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization









63,916

















145

















64,061

















54,171

















150

















54,321















Center-Level Contribution Margin











36,962

















103

















37,065

















33,494

















119

















33,613













Overhead costs



(b)











35,807

















—

















35,807

















31,108

















—

















31,108













Depreciation and amortization









5,204

















115

















5,319

















4,178

















112

















4,290













Interest expense, net









(716





)













(44





)













(760





)













(890





)













(45





)













(935





)









Other income (expense)









(157





)





















(157





)













—

















—

















—













Gain (loss) on equity method investment









16

















—

















16

















(1,882





)













—

















(1,882





)











Loss Before Income Taxes







$





(13,401





)









$





(56





)









$





(13,457





)









$





(3,690





)









$





(38





)









$





(3,728





)











Loss Before Income Taxes as a % of revenue























(6.4)%

























(2.0)%











Center- Level Contribution Margin as a % of revenue



























17.7





%





























17.8





%































































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2024













(In thousands)









PACE













All other







(1)















Totals











Capitation revenue





$





204,800













$





—













$





204,800













Other service revenue









96

















246

















342













Total revenues









204,896

















246

















205,142













External provider costs









107,214

















—

















107,214













Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization









63,234

















153

















63,387















Center-Level Contribution Margin











34,448

















93

















34,541













Overhead costs



(a)











34,027

















—

















34,027













Depreciation and amortization









5,295

















115

















5,410













Interest expense, net









1,199

















44

















1,243













Gain (loss) on cost and equity method investments









—

























—













Other income









(833





)













—

















(833





)











Loss Before Income Taxes







$





(5,240





)









$





(66





)









$





(5,306





)











Loss Before Income Taxes as a % of revenue























(2.6)%











Center- Level Contribution Margin as a % of revenue



























16.8





%









_________________________________









(a)





Center-level Contribution Margin from segments below the quantitative thresholds are primarily attributable to the Senior Housing operating segment of the Company. This segment has never met any of the quantitative thresholds for determining reportable segments.









(b)





Overhead consists of the Sales and marketing and Corporate, general and administrative financial statement line items.









This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.