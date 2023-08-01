InnovAge Holding Corp (INNV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of InnovAge Holding Corp (Symbol: INNV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.93, changing hands as low as $6.91 per share. InnovAge Holding Corp shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INNV's low point in its 52 week range is $3.39 per share, with $8.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.91.
