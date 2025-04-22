InnovAge Holding Corp. to Announce Fiscal Q3 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 6

InnovAge will release its Q3 fiscal results on May 6, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. E.T.

InnovAge Holding Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on May 6, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. E.T. to discuss the results. A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the company's website, along with a replay shortly after the call concludes. InnovAge is a leader in delivering comprehensive healthcare programs for frail, primarily dual-eligible seniors through the PACE initiative, aiming to enhance care quality and reduce high-cost care usage. As of the end of 2024, the company served approximately 7,480 participants across 20 centers in six states.

Potential Positives

InnovAge's upcoming release of its fiscal third quarter financial results indicates transparency and accountability to investors, which can build trust and confidence.

The scheduled conference call for discussing financial results provides an opportunity for stakeholder engagement, showcasing the company's commitment to keeping investors informed.

As a leader in the PACE program, InnovAge demonstrates market strength, which may attract potential investors and partners in the healthcare sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will InnovAge release its 2025 third quarter financial results?

InnovAge will release its 2025 fiscal third quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the InnovAge conference call?

You can access the conference call by visiting InnovAge's investor website or dialing in with the provided registration link.

What time is the InnovAge conference call scheduled?

The InnovAge conference call is scheduled for 5 p.m. E.T. on May 6, 2025.

What is the focus of InnovAge's healthcare programs?

InnovAge focuses on comprehensive healthcare for frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the PACE model.

How many participants does InnovAge currently serve?

As of December 31, 2024, InnovAge serves approximately 7,480 participants across 20 centers in six states.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INNV Insider Trading Activity

$INNV insiders have traded $INNV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INNV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLE DAMATO (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 1,660 shares for an estimated $10,856

$INNV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $INNV stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



DENVER, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



InnovAge Holding Corp.



(“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), today announced it will release its 2025 fiscal third quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, after market close. In conjunction, the Company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T.









Conference Call Details









A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website,



https://inv





estor.in





novage.com/



. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for a limited time. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (



registration link



), for dialing instructions and a unique access pin. We encourage participants to dial into the call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.









About InnovAge









InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of December 31, 2024, InnovAge served approximately 7,480 participants across 20 centers in six states.



https://www.innovage.com/



.









Investor Contact:









Ryan Kubota







rkubota@innovage.com











Media Contact:









Lara Hazenfield







lhazenfield@innovage.com







