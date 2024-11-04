News & Insights

InnovAge appoints Scarbrough as new President, COO

November 04, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

InnovAge (INNV) appoints Michael Scarbrough as its new President and Chief Operating Officer, COO, and Maria Lozzano as President, Pharmacy Services, effective November 4th. Scarbrough joins InnovAge’s executive leadership team as Christine Bent steps down from the role of COO to explore new career opportunities. Scarbrough will also assume the role of President as the Company separates the positions of President and CEO to better enable execution of strategic priorities.

