Innospec's (IOSP) Stock Rallies 14% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Innospec Inc.’s IOSP shares have gained 13.6% in the past three months. The company also outperformed the industry’s rise of 0.8% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s nearly 11.3% rise over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a look at the factors behind the stock’s price appreciation.

Strategic Expansion and QGP Acquisition Fuel Optimism

Innospec, currently carrying Zacks rank #2 (Buy), is experiencing significant benefits from the strength of its Oilfield Services unit and strategic growth initiatives. The company is committed to technology development and enhancing margins to fuel organic growth across its diversified business portfolio.

IOSP’s adjusted earnings per share were at $1.84 in the fourth quarter, up from $1.20 per share a year ago and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. Despite a 3% decline in revenues to $494.7 million from the previous year’s levels, Innospec exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $474 million. The Oilfield Services unit continued to deliver strong results, while the Performance Chemicals and Fuel Specialties segments recorded double-digit operating income growth and margin expansion.

The recent acquisition of QGP Quimica Geral in Brazil expands Innospec's global presence and enhances its manufacturing capabilities and customer service in South America. QGP's expertise in specialty chemistries, particularly in growing markets like Agriculture, complements Innospec's portfolio. This acquisition aligns with Innospec's M&A strategy, strengthening the Performance Chemicals segment and establishing a manufacturing foothold in South America. Innospec emphasized its debt-free balance sheet post-acquisition, positioning itself for future M&A activities, shareholder returns and strategic organic growth investments.

Innospec expressed optimism for 2024 despite anticipated economic challenges. The company highlighted its expanding pipeline of technology-driven organic opportunities and the integration of the QGP acquisition as key drivers of growth. Investment in capacity expansion is expected to unlock further growth prospects, with new contracts in personal care fueling the Performance Chemicals division and advancements in technologies benefiting the Fuel Specialties unit.

Innospec Inc. Price and Consensus

Innospec Inc. price-consensus-chart | Innospec Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Givaudan SA GVDNY, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Givaudan's projected earnings growth rate for the current year is 13.43%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GVDNY’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 5.1% in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have rallied 49.4% in the past year.

The consensus estimate for CRS’ current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.97 per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 248.3%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.3%. The company’s shares have increased 44.7% in the past year.

The consensus estimate for HWKN’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.61 per share, indicating a 26% year-over-year rise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 4.3% in the past 30 days. HWKN beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 70.6%. The company’s shares have surged 75.1% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Innospec Inc. (IOSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Givaudan SA (GVDNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.