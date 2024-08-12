Innospec's (IOSP) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Miss

Innospec Inc. IOSP recorded a profit of $31.2 million or $1.24 per share in second-quarter 2024, up from a profit of $28.9 million or $1.16 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, earnings came in at $1.39 per share, up from $1.28 per share a year ago. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37.



The company’s revenues fell roughly 9% year over year to $435 million in the quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $479.2 million. IOSP saw continued strong results in its Performance Chemicals and Fuel Specialties segments, partly offset by the weakness in Oilfield Services due to significant production chemical headwinds.

Segment Highlights

The Performance Chemicals unit logged sales of $160.1 million in the reported quarter, up around 25% year over year, aided by higher volumes and acquisition growth, partly offset by unfavorable price/mix. It was modestly below the consensus estimate of $160.8 million.



Revenues in the Fuel Specialties segment rose roughly 8% year over year to $166.6 million in the reported quarter as higher volumes more than offset an unfavorable price/mix. The figure was higher than the consensus estimate of $163.7 million.



Revenues in the Oilfield Services division fell around 45% year over year to $108.3 million. It was lower than the consensus estimate of $140.9 million. The segment’s results were hurt by significantly lower production chemical activity.

Financials

Innospec ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $240.2 million, down around 11% sequentially.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $85.3 million in the six months ending Jun 30, 2024, up from $76.8 million in the year-ago period.

Outlook

Innospec said that although the results and near-term outlook in Oilfield Services are below its targeted range, it remains focused on leveraging its leading customer service and technology to build a stronger medium to long-term business. It expects to continue to pursue organic investments and complementary mergers and acquisitions and return value to shareholders through dividend growth.

Price Performance

Shares of Innospec have lost 13.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 5.2% decline.



