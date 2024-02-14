Innospec's (IOSP) Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q4

Innospec Inc. IOSP recorded a profit of $37.8 million or $1.51 per share in fourth-quarter 2023, up from a profit of $25.5 million or $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, earnings came in at $1.84 per share, up from $1.20 per share a year ago. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59.



The company’s revenues fell roughly 3% year over year to $494.7 million in the quarter. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $474 million. The company saw continued strong results in its Oilfield Services unit. Performance Chemicals and Fuel Specialties segments also recorded double-digit operating income growth and margin expansion over the prior-year quarter.

Segment Highlights

The Performance Chemicals unit logged sales of $137.2 million in the reported quarter, down around 5% year over year, hurt by unfavorable price/mix, partly offset by higher volumes and favorable currency swings. It was below the consensus estimate of $147 million.



Revenues in the Fuel Specialties segment fell 1% year over year to $182.1 million in the reported quarter as an unfavorable price/mix was offset by the positive currency impact. Volumes were flat in the quarter. The figure was higher than the consensus estimate of $178 million.



Revenues in the Oilfield Services division fell 4% year over year to $175.4 million. It was higher than the consensus estimate of $149 million.

FY23 Results

Earnings for full-year 2023 were $5.56 per share compared with $5.32 per share a year ago. Net sales declined around 0.8% year over year to $1,948.8 million.

Financials

Innospec ended 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $203.7 million, up around 38% year over year.



Cash from operating activities was $207.3 million for full-year 2023 and $72.4 million for the fourth quarter.

Outlook

Innospec said that it entered 2024 with optimism notwithstanding expectations for continued economic headwinds in the coming quarters. Its growing pipeline of technology-based organic opportunities will continue to advance along with the integration of the QGP acquisition, IOSP noted.

Price Performance

Shares of Innospec have gained 2.6% over a year, compared with the industry’s 19.7% decline.



