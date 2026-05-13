Innospec Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y On FX Tailwinds

Innospec Inc. IOSP earnings per share (as reported) for the first quarter of 2026 declined to $1.22 per share from $1.31 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share declined 26% to $1.05 per share from $1.42 a year ago. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share.

Revenues for the first quarter rose 3% year over year to $453.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $432.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA declined 19% year over year to $43.7 million. Operating income declined 14% to $36.5 million.

Innospec Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Innospec Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Innospec Inc. Quote

Segment Performance

Fuel Specialties revenues rose 7% year over year to $181.6 million, driven by volume growth of 10% and a favorable currency impact of 6%, offset by an adverse price/mix of 9%. Gross margin compressed 0.3 percentage points to 35.4% and operating income increased 2% to $37.8 million.

Performance Chemicals revenues rose 1% to $169.4 million as volume declines of 9% were offset by positive price/mix of 1% and favorable currency impact of 9%. Gross margin declined 4.2 percentage points to 16.8% and operating income fell 46% to $10.7 million, adversely impacted by shutdowns at the North Carolina plants due to the January 2026 U.S. winter storm.

Oilfield Services revenues were essentially flat at $102.2 million. Gross margin improved 1.7 percentage points to 30.1% on a richer sales mix, and operating income increased 37% to $5.6 million, although results were also negatively impacted by the winter storm.

Financials

Operating cash flow was $17.6 million versus $28.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The company ended the quarter with cash of $289.1 million and no debt.



In the first quarter, the effective tax rate was 22.8% compared with 25.7% in the year-ago quarter. The company increased its semi-annual dividend by 10% to 92 cents per share, repurchased $6.2 million of shares in the quarter and announced a new $75 million buyback authorization.

Outlook

Management expects sequential growth in the second quarter from Performance Chemicals, supported by plant repairs, pricing/mix opportunities and margin initiatives.

For Oilfield Services, the company remains cautiously optimistic that recent DRA expansion and opportunities in completions and production will drive sequential improvement in the second quarter and position the business for further improvement in the second half of 2026. Fuel Specialties is expected to remain a stable contributor, with management citing continued strength across traditional fuel, renewable fuel and non-fuel applications.

IOSP Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Innospec have fallen 8.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.7% growth.

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IOSP’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

IOSP currently sports a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space are Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR and NioCorp Developments Ltd. NB.

Sociedad is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at $1.78 per share, indicating 270.8% year-over-year growth. SQM has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Idaho is expected to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, indicating 258.3% year-over-year growth. IDR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NioCorp is expected to report fiscal third-quarter results on May 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NB’s third-quarter loss is pegged at 2 cents per share. NB currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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