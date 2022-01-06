Innospec (IOSP) Gets China Approval for Sulfate-Free Surfactants

Innospec Inc. IOSP declared that Iselux, its industry-leading sulfate and 1,4-dioxane free surfactant technology, has been cleared for use in China, the world’s second-biggest personal care market.

Iselux is a highly versatile, clear, mild and natural surfactant that offers superior lather, skin feel and cleansing performance in more than 3,000 body, hair and other personal care products today. It is available in liquid and solid form. With approval from China, for the first time, Iselux is now accessible for worldwide cosmetic and personal care use by Innospec’s customers.

Innospec technologies directly cater to the increasing long-term consumer demand for clean beauty without compromising product performance. The company recently announced plans for more than $70 million of organic growth investments through 2023 to support the higher demand outlook for its premium personal and home care technologies.

The company stated that the approval opens the door for Iselux sales for the first time in China and boosts the number of premium formulation alternatives that it can offer in this key market. The company noted that the approval gives its customers the option to standardize their global formulations and simplify their supply-chains around an Iselux chassis in all geographies.

Shares of the company have declined 3.6% in the past year against a 7.9% rise of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Innospec, in its last earnings call, stated that its medium-term outlook, for its Fuel Specialties unit, for global diesel, jet and sustainable fuel demand suggests growth from 2019 levels. The company also raised its medium-term volume growth outlook from mid-single to high single-digits for the Performance Chemicals unit. In Oilfield Services, IOSP continues to focus on boosting operating income and margin.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Innospec currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Albemarle Corporation ALB, Commercial Metals Company CMC and AdvanSix Inc. ASIX.

Albemarle, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an expected earnings growth rate of 49.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB's current-year earnings has been revised 9.2% upward in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Albemarle beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 22.1%. ALB has rallied around 28.1% in a year.

Commercial Metals, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1, has a projected earnings growth rate of 10.5% for the current fiscal year. CMC's consensus estimate for the current fiscal year has been revised 6.6% upward in the past 60 days.

Commercial Metals beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missing once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 7.4%, on average. CMC has rallied around 60.7% in a year.

AdvanSix has a projected earnings growth rate of 3.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASIX’s earnings for the current year has been revised 1.6% upward in the past 60 days.

AdvanSix beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 46.9%. ASIX has rallied 102.6% in a year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.