Innospec (IOSP) Expands Global Presence With QGP Acquisition

Innospec Inc. IOSP wrapped up the acquisition of QGP Quimica Geral (QGP), a prominent specialty chemicals company located in Brazil. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Innospec, providing the company with a substantial manufacturing presence, enhanced customer service capabilities and a strengthened product development base in South America. This region is recognized as one of the largest and most crucial global markets for all of Innospec's technologies. QGP's expertise in surfactants and other specialty chemistries also contributes valuable additions to Innospec's global portfolio, particularly in growing markets such as Agriculture.

Founded in 1992, QGP boasts a workforce of 300 employees, all of whom will be seamlessly integrated into Innospec's Performance Chemicals business.

Expressing great satisfaction with the successful completion of the acquisition, Innospec conveyed its pleasure in completing the deal. It emphasized its profound admiration for QGP's founders, recognizing their achievement in building a leading specialty chemical company characterized by outstanding customer service, innovation, and technical support — qualities aligning closely with Innospec's own values. The product development and manufacturing capabilities of QGP were highlighted as complementary across all end markets served by Innospec's Performance Chemicals, spanning Personal Care, Agriculture, Home Care, Industrial Chemicals, Construction and Mining.

Innospec expressed its delight in welcoming QGP's employees and its highly complementary capabilities into the Innospec family. The company anticipates leveraging these strengths to provide a significantly enhanced and broader offering to customers in Brazil and on a global scale.

The acquisition seamlessly aligns with Innospec's longstanding mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy, reinforcing the Performance Chemicals segment and establishing a manufacturing foothold in South America. Innospec emphasized that post-acquisition, it maintains a significantly robust, debt-free balance sheet, positioning it favorably for future M&A activities, consistent shareholder returns and strategic investments in organic growth.

Innospec’s shares have gained 3.7% in the past year compared with a 15.1% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the third quarter, excluding one-time items, IOSP’s earnings were $1.59 per share that declined from the $1.74 per share recorded a year ago. Despite the downside, the results exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 per share. The company's revenues experienced a 10% year-over-year fall, amounting to $464.1 million in the quarter. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $483 million. The Oilfield Services unit demonstrated robust performance and the Performance Chemicals segment showed sequential improvement in the reported quarter.

Innospec expressed cautious optimism regarding its potential for growth and margin improvement in the fourth quarter in Performance Chemicals, primarily driven by new contracts and ongoing enhancements. The company anticipates sequential margin improvement and operating income growth in Fuel Specialties. For Oilfield Services, IOSP saw similar results in the fourth quarter.

Innospec Inc. Price and Consensus

Innospec Inc. price-consensus-chart | Innospec Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Innospec currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Hawkins, Inc HWKN and Alamos Gold Inc. AGI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for AXTA’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.58, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.8%. AXTA beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed one, with the average earnings surprise being 6.7%. The company’s shares have increased 24.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 1.8% in the past 60 days. HWKN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.5% on average. The stock has rallied around 58.9% in a year.

The consensus estimate for Alamos’ current fiscal year earnings is pegged at 53 cents, indicating a year-over-year surge of 89.3%. AGI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 25.6%. The company’s shares have surged 34.1% in the past year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Innospec Inc. (IOSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.