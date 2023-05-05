Innospec (IOSP) Declares $0.69 Dividend

Innospec said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.69 per share ($1.38 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $100.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.23%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 1.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innospec. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOSP is 0.26%, an increase of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 30,938K shares. The put/call ratio of IOSP is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innospec is 125.97. The forecasts range from a low of 123.22 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.69% from its latest reported closing price of 100.22.

The projected annual revenue for Innospec is 2,087MM, an increase of 4.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,470K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,445K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOSP by 2.13% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,835K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOSP by 10.60% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,773K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOSP by 29.13% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,724K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOSP by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,075K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOSP by 36.23% over the last quarter.

Innospec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 1900 employees in 24 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produced octane improvers to enhance gasoline.

