Innospec Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IOSP) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 9.4% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Innospec's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Innospec is:

11% = US$116m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.11.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Innospec's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Innospec seems to have a decent ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 16%, we aren't very excited. Additionally, the low net income growth of 2.9% seen by Innospec over the past five years doesn't paint a very bright picture. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So there might be other reasons for the earnings growth to be low. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then compared Innospec's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 9.3% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:IOSP Past Earnings Growth September 29th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Innospec fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Innospec Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 29% (or a retention ratio of 71% over the past three years, Innospec has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Innospec has been paying dividends over a period of nine years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Innospec has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a moderate ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

