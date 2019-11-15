Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Innospec Inc. (IOSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IOSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of IOSP was $96.56, representing a -9.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.10 and a 81.95% increase over the 52 week low of $53.07.

IOSP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). IOSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IOSP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to IOSP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IOSP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM)

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an increase of 5.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IOSP at 6.36%.

