Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

Innospec Inc. (IOSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IOSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IOSP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IOSP was $76.64, representing a -28.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.85 and a 35.14% increase over the 52 week low of $56.71.

IOSP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). IOSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports IOSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -47.7%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IOSP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IOSP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IOSP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an increase of 38.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IOSP at 4.4%.

