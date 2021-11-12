Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Innospec Inc. (IOSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IOSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.51% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of IOSP was $93.24, representing a -13.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.73 and a 26.75% increase over the 52 week low of $73.56.

IOSP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). IOSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.69. Zacks Investment Research reports IOSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.37%, compared to an industry average of 19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the iosp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IOSP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IOSP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an increase of 6.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IOSP at 3.93%.

