Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Innospec Inc. (IOSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IOSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.62% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of IOSP was $98.23, representing a -8.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.73 and a 59.78% increase over the 52 week low of $61.48.

IOSP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Dow Inc. (DOW). IOSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74. Zacks Investment Research reports IOSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.75%, compared to an industry average of 26.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IOSP Dividend History page.

