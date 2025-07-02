Innospec Inc. Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results and Conference Call

Innospec Inc. will release Q2 2025 earnings on August 5, followed by a conference call on August 6.

Innospec Inc. has announced the release date for its second quarter 2025 earnings results, which will be available on August 5, 2025, after market close. Following this release, CEO Patrick S. Williams and CFO Ian Cleminson will host an interactive conference call on August 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Participants can register online to receive dial-in information and a unique Personal PIN to join the call. The conference call will also be accessible via an audio webcast on Innospec's website, along with a slide presentation. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Innospec Inc. specializes in manufacturing and supplying specialty chemicals across various industries, including personal care and fuel additives. The press release includes cautions about forward-looking statements and potential risks affecting the company's operations and performance.

Potential Positives

Innospec Inc. is set to release its second quarter 2025 earnings results, indicating ongoing financial activity and transparency with shareholders.

Following the earnings release, the leadership team will host an interactive conference call, allowing for direct engagement with investors and analysts.

The webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s website, enhancing accessibility for stakeholders who cannot attend live.

Innospec's diverse operations across various specialty chemicals markets demonstrate its strong market presence and capability to address multiple industry needs.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements could create uncertainty for investors regarding the company's future performance and prospects.



The detailed risks and uncertainties associated with the company's operations, mentioned in the forward-looking statements, may raise concerns among stakeholders about stability and growth.



The scheduling of a conference call after the earnings release without specifics on expected results might lead to speculation or anxiety about the financial outcomes.

FAQ

When will Innospec release its second quarter 2025 earnings results?

Innospec will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results on August 5, 2025, after market close.

How can I join the Innospecearnings conference call

You can join the Innospecearnings conference callby registering in advance through the provided Online Registration Link.

What time is the Innospec conference call scheduled?

The Innospec conference call is scheduled for August 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on Innospec's website for 30 days following the call.

Where can I find more information about Innospec's business?

More information about Innospec's business can be found on their official website in the Investor Relations section.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IOSP Insider Trading Activity

$IOSP insiders have traded $IOSP stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IAN CLEMINSON (EVP & CFO) sold 4,275 shares for an estimated $431,678

PHILIP JOHN BOON (Executive VP Business Ops) sold 3,754 shares for an estimated $387,792

CORBIN BARNES (SVP, Corporate Dev and IR) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,290 shares for an estimated $339,716 .

. DAVID B. JONES (SVP, GC & CCO) sold 3,091 shares for an estimated $319,304

MILTON C BLACKMORE sold 652 shares for an estimated $67,352

LESLIE J PARRETTE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 446 shares for an estimated $40,420 .

. LARRY PADFIELD sold 196 shares for an estimated $20,247

$IOSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $IOSP stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IOSP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IOSP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

Full Release



ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced that it will release second quarter 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 after market close. Following the release of its results, Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Cleminson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host an interactive conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.





The public is invited to listen to the conference call by registering in advance using the below Online Registration Link. Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in numbers and a unique Personal PIN which can be used to join the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.









Online Registration Link





:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI722cf1c6a99b4c22b8c1380847bb85b4







An audio webcast of the conference call will run simultaneously on the company’s website at www.innospec.com. The relevant link as well as the slide presentation for the conference call will be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.





A replay of the webcast can also be accessed from the company’s website and will be available for 30 days following the call.







About Innospec Inc.







Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,400 employees in 22 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.







Forward-Looking Statements







This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements (covered by words like “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “may,” “could,” “believes,” “feels,” “plans,” “intends,” “outlook” or similar words or expressions, for example) which relate to earnings, growth potential, operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and our actual performance or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects are described in Innospec’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to review our discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements under the heading "Risk Factors” in such reports. Innospec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contacts:







Corbin Barnes





Innospec Inc.





+44-151-355-3611







Corbin.Barnes@innospecinc.com





