Innospec Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Innospec Inc. (IOSP):

Earnings: -$70.4 million in Q4 vs. $37.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.80 in Q4 vs. $1.51 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Innospec Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.5 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.36 per share Revenue: $466.8 million in Q4 vs. $494.7 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.