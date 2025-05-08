Innospec Inc. Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Innospec Inc. (IOSP) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $32.8 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $41.4 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Innospec Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.5 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.9% to $440.8 million from $500.2 million last year.

Innospec Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.8 Mln. vs. $41.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue: $440.8 Mln vs. $500.2 Mln last year.

