INNOSPEC Earnings Results: $IOSP Reports Quarterly Earnings

INNOSPEC ($IOSP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $1.41 per share, beating estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $466,800,000, beating estimates of $456,381,996 by $10,418,004.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $IOSP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INNOSPEC Insider Trading Activity

INNOSPEC insiders have traded $IOSP stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IAN CLEMINSON (VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,139,889 .

. MILTON C BLACKMORE sold 1,035 shares for an estimated $127,222

CORBIN BARNES (SVP, Corporate Dev and IR) sold 307 shares for an estimated $36,078

CLAUDIA POCCIA sold 300 shares for an estimated $35,964

HARDY LOUIS III GRIFFIN (SVP, HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 161 shares for an estimated $18,920

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INNOSPEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of INNOSPEC stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.