US Markets
IOSP

Innospec drops pursuit for UK rival Elementis after takeover approach rejection

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Innospec Inc said on Tuesday it was no longer considering a possible offer for rival Elementis after the British company rejected a 160-pence per share takeover approach from the U.S. chemicals firm.

Adds details from Elementis statement

April 20 (Reuters) - Innospec Inc IOSP.O said on Tuesday it was no longer considering a possible offer for rival Elementis ELM.L after the British company rejected a 160-pence per share takeover approach from the U.S. chemicals firm.

Innospec said it had sought support from the London-listed company's board for its offer that would have valued Elementis at about 929.3 million pounds ($1.30 billion).

Elementis on Tuesday confirmed that it received Innospec's conditional cash-and-stock proposal on March 31, adding that it significantly undervalued the company.

The 175-year-old London-based company said the proposal was less attractive for its shareholders as a substantial amount of it was in the form of Innospec shares.

The news comes after Sky News on Monday reported that Elementis received a fresh takeover bid from Innospec that valued it at over 1 billion pounds, which sent shares of the British firm soaring as much as 22%.

Elementis shares, however, were trading down 0.9% at 134.3 pence by 1533 GMT. Innospec shares were down 2%.

($1 = 0.7164 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong, Indranil Sarkar and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Ramakrishnan M.)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IOSP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular