Innospec Announces New $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

Innospec Inc. IOSP recently announced that its board has approved a new $50 million share repurchase program. The company's earlier $50 million program expired in the first quarter of 2025.



With more than $289 million in net cash, the company retains considerable flexibility and balance sheet strength for future M&A, organic investment, dividend growth and share repurchases under this renewed repurchase program.



The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36. This compares to earnings of $1.84 per share a year ago. The company surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while meeting once, with an average surprise being roughly 3%.



IOSP, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it is well placed for continued full-year growth in Performance Chemicals and Fuel Specialties and sequential quarterly recovery in Oilfield Services.



Shares of Innospec have lost 19.7% over the past year compared with an 12.3% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IOSP’s Rank & Key Picks

IOSP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, ArcelorMittal MT and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 179.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. MT, carries a Zacks Rank #2, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed it in one, with an average earnings surprise of 4.11%. The company's shares have soared 18.6% in the past year.



Axalta Coating Systems, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.3%, on average. AXTA’s shares have rallied 0.7% over the past year.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Innospec Inc. (IOSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.