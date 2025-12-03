Markets

InnoScience Wins International Trade Commission Patent Case Against Infineon

December 03, 2025 — 12:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - InnoScience (Suzhou) Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (2577.HK), a Chinese semiconductor company, on Wednesday announced that it has won its lawsuit with Infineon Technologies AG (IFX.DE, IFNNY) after the U.S. International Trade Commission issued a ruling on December 2.

The ITC found that the company did not infringe one of Infineon's patents. It also ruled that the design currently used in its products does not infringe the other patent involved in the case.

The company said the decision helps clarify its intellectual property position and supports its future global development.

The company added that it will continue to respect and protect intellectual property rights and provide high-quality GaN-on-silicon power solutions.

InnoScience is currently trading, 0.67% lesser at HKD 74 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, Infineon Technologies closed trading 1.07% higher at EUR 35.78 on the XETRA.

