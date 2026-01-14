Innolux (TWSE:3481) Price Target Increased by 11.43% to 14.78

The average one-year price target for Innolux (TWSE:3481) has been revised to NT$14.78 / share. This is an increase of 11.43% from the prior estimate of NT$13.26 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$11.41 to a high of NT$19.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.77% from the latest reported closing price of NT$22.65 / share.

Innolux Maintains 4.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.42%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innolux. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3481 is 0.05%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 698,690K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 105,950K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,271K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3481 by 16.21% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 97,160K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,095K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3481 by 19.81% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 68,646K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,788K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3481 by 16.08% over the last quarter.

EWT - iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF holds 59,599K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,130K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3481 by 13.02% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 42,277K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,218K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3481 by 11.64% over the last quarter.

