Innogy Q1 Adj. Profit Declines; Confirms 2020 Group Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Innogy (IGY.DE) reported first quarter net income to shareholders of 27 million euros compared to 661 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.05 euros compared to 1.19 euros. Adjusted net income was 154 million euros compared to 226 million euros, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.28 euros compared to 0.41 euros. Adjusted EBIT declined by 23 percent to 512 million euros.

First quarter external revenue declined to 9.55 billion euros from 10.18 billion euros, last year.

The Group noted that its outlook for fiscal 2020 remains unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.