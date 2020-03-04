Innogy minority shareholders to be squeezed out - E.ON

Christoph Steitz Reuters
Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Innogy's minority shareholders will be squeezed out, parent E.ON said on Wednesday, concluding a restructuring that has seen the energy firm's assets being broken up and divided between E.ON and RWE.

E.ON, which owns about 90% of Innogy, in January offered to pay minority shareholders 42.82 euros per share following an asset swap with RWE, Innogy's former owner.

As part of the breakup, RWE took over Innogy's and E.ON's renewables divisions while E.ON acquired Innogy's network and retail assets.

At Innogy's extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday, 99.76% of shareholders voted in favour of the squeeze-out, E.ON said.

