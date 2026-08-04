Innogen Pharmaceuticals Gains PIC/S GMP Certification For Efsubaglutide Alfa; Expands Global Reach

(RTTNews) - Innogen Pharmaceuticals (HK.2591) announced that its manufacturing facility in Suzhou has received Good Manufacturing Practice certification from Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) under the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S) framework.

This certification confirms that Innogen's quality systems meet international standards and provides a foundation for accelerated registration, market access, and commercial partnerships for its lead therapy, Efsubaglutide alfa, in Brazil and other PIC/S member markets. Brazil, identified as a strategic hub, is expected to serve as a gateway for expansion into South America and beyond.

Efsubaglutide alfa is an innovative, ultra-long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist developed by Innogen for type 2 diabetes. It is already approved in Mainland China and Macau, where it has been included in the National Reimbursement Drug List. Clinical data from the pivotal SUPER series showed significant reductions in HbA1c levels after 24 weeks of once-weekly treatment, with favorable safety and tolerability profiles.

Brazil represents a major opportunity, with 16.6 million adults living with diabetes and obesity prevalence at 26%, among the highest globally. The country's pharmaceutical market reached $35.6 billion in 2023, accounting for 2.2% of theglobal market making it a key target for Innogen's overseas commercialization strategy.

Management emphasized that the PIC/S GMP certification not only validates Innogen's manufacturing standards but also strengthens its global footprint, positioning Efsubaglutide alfa for broader international adoption.

2591.HK has traded between a low of HKD 6.73 and high of HKD 74.00 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at HKD 7.24, up 2.19%.

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