Innodisk (TPEX:5289) Price Target Increased by 45.93% to 474.30

The average one-year price target for Innodisk (TPEX:5289) has been revised to NT$474.30 / share. This is an increase of 45.93% from the prior estimate of NT$325.02 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$434.30 to a high of NT$525.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.72% from the latest reported closing price of NT$261.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innodisk. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5289 is 0.08%, an increase of 5.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.35% to 6,451K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEDDX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund holds 1,402K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5289 by 6.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,084K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares , representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5289 by 3.43% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 998K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 983K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares , representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5289 by 4.22% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 569K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

